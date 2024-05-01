PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several streets will close this weekend when more than 42,000 runners descend upon the city for the Pittsburgh Marathon.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend of Events is scheduled from May 3-5. Race organizer P3R is expecting participants from all 50 states and 24 countries.

If you're in the city during race weekend, here's what you need to know about road closures.

What roads will close for the Pittsburgh Marathon?

Road closures will start Friday at noon on the Boulevard of the Allies between Wood Street and Stanwix Street. This stretch of Boulevard of the Allies will remain closed through Sunday.

On Saturday, road closures for the 5K, Champion Mile and Kids Marathon will begin at 6:45 a.m. and continue through noon on the North Side and Downtown.

For the marathon, half marathon, relay and new 4-mile fitness challenge on Sunday, road closures will start at 1:30 a.m. and continue through 2:30 p.m. Several streets Downtown will be completely closed to traffic. People parked in these areas who may need to get out during the race are encouraged to park somewhere else.

Pittsburgh Public Safety is asking people to pay attention to no parking signs, which will be placed along the course route 48 hours before. Police said they'll make every effort to contact owners to avoid having to remove vehicles on the day of the race, but tagging and towing will begin at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The marathon course creates a loop through Pittsburgh that limits how drivers can get in and out of the city. Race organizers shared a map with tips for getting around from several major highways like Route 28 and I-376 West.

When does the Pittsburgh Marathon start?

Start line corrals open at 5:30 a.m. for the Pittsburgh Marathon on May 5, the race's website says. The handcycle division begins at 6:50 a.m. At 7 a.m., elite athletes begin and corrals A-E start, continuing through 7:40 a.m.

Race organizers say the road closure times don't reflect the course time allotted to participants. Instead, the estimated closing and opening times include course setup and cleanup. Streets will reopen on a rolling basis once they've been deemed cleared by city officials.