Pittsburgh Public Schools board approves revised sex education policy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Public School board has approved a revised sex education policy.

Board members decided to shift the focus of the policy away from abstinence-only education.

The board previously said that the policy will stress that abstinence is the only completely reliable way of preventing STDs.

It also states that sex education provided by the district is evidence-based, culturally relevant and inclusive to all students.

