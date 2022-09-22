Pittsburgh Public Schools board will vote on updated sex education policy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Public Schools board will vote on an updated sex education policy next week, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Instead of focusing on abstinence as the norm, the policy will stress that abstinence is the only completely reliable way of preventing STDs.
It also states that sex education provided by the district is evidence-based, culturally relevant and inclusive to all students.
