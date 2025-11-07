Pittsburgh public safety director pick Sheldon Williams talks vision for city in one-on-one interview

Mayor-elect Corey O'Connor announced his choice for public safety director. Sheldon Williams served years in public service for the city, and now, if approved, would tackle the challenges facing the city.

Williams served 18 years in the Army Reserve and Air Force National Guard, along with 13 as a city officer and paramedic. He would take over at a time when attracting and retaining first responders has become a challenge. If approved, he would make history as the first Black public safety director for the city.

When Williams learned about the chance to get back into public service, he was excited.

"I love the city of Pittsburgh. I love public safety and I get to demonstrate my love for both by serving in this capacity," Williams said.

During his time with Pittsburgh police, Williams was a member of SWAT and the bomb squad, and he achieved certification in the area of fire, hazmat and EMS. He was also part of a public integrity team. In a 2021 Washington Post article, he said some in the department shunned that work.

"I stand firm on the same thing today. I would want our officers and all public servants to operate with integrity and accountability," Williams said.

His time came to an end in 2011. Sources told KDKA it was a contentious ending. Williams said his farewell email reiterated the importance of integrity. He didn't intend any issues.

"My message that I sent out to the rank and file was encouraging them to embrace the responsibility as police officers and to care for people appropriately," Williams said about any controversy surrounding his exit.

Williams is coming back to public service as police and EMS are understaffed and, in some cases, working mandated overtime.

"There's a cascading problem with that. We start having further degradation of our personnel because we are overwhelming them in our response," Williams said.

Williams said, if approved, he would look at the numbers in the departments and see where changes need to be made to get people on the street while not burning out first responders. As transitions begin for the O'Connor administration, Williams hopes to meet with the current public safety director and his team to see what is working and what can be done moving forward.

"I don't approach this position as me coming in to try to blow everything up and try to reset it," Williams said.

Williams plans to listen to the community to see where improvements can be made. He said there needs to be data saying the city is safer, along with the perception.

One of the first issues he wants to tackle is homelessness. According to Williams, it will take a team effort from multiple angles to address the problem. He said it can't just be public safety, and it must be done in a humane manner.

"This issue of homelessness isn't just not having a house. There's a lot of layers that are there. Just having our public servants responding to it or even just our public works that are going there to encampments and stuff, that is an issue," Williams said.

Williams will have to be approved by city council before he can assume the role.