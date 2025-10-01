Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey proposes budget with no tax increases

Mayor Ed Gainey's office released its proposed budget for 2026. In what was projected to be a lean year, the mayor's office is not laying anyone off or raising taxes.

According to the mayor's budget, 50 vacant positions will be eliminated to save some money. City leaders said consistent reassessments are needed to help keep property tax revenues from falling. The city projects revenues will be about $680.5 million, with expenses being $680 million.

For several years, 2026 has been projected to be one of the lean years for the city's budget as the American Rescue Plan money came to an end. Raising taxes was on the table but ultimately wasn't chosen.

"We were able, when we added 2030 to the five-year forecast, to solve with current spending adjustments and thus not need to propose a tax increase. That's when we took it off the table," Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak said.

According to Pawlak, the city is looking to invest in the city's fleet, which has been a hot button issue as they age and face more repairs. Overtime for public safety has been criticized in the current budget by the city controller for underprojecting the need.

In 2026, the budget calls for increases to fire and EMS ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. For Public Works alone, they are projected $300,000 in overtime.

"We are projecting higher than normal expenditures in a few places," Pawlak said.

The city didn't put in any expected revenue from the event. They did the same in 2023 when Taylor Swift came to town as they don't want to bank on one-time events.

While there is no need for a tax increase, the same can't be said for the future. The city projects five years out and with property tax incomes projected to continue declining, there could be a need to address that loss. Pawlak said consistent reassessments would put the city on stronger ground.

"We were able to project at a minimum flat real estate tax revenue rather than a declining real estate tax revenue, then yes, I would say that the financial picture moving into the future looks strong," Pawlak said.

The city hopes to expand to 800 police officers next year, the number it hoped to reach in 2025. They said a November academy class should have them on pace for what they are budgeting.