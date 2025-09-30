Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey set to unveil preliminary budget proposal today

Mayor Ed Gainey's administration is set to release its final preliminary budget proposal on Tuesday.

Amid concerns over the city's aging fleet of vehicles and drastic understaffing resulting in burnout and runaway overtime, it appears the mayor will not be asking for a tax increase.

But Pittsburgh City Councilman Bobby Wilson voiced concerns on Monday that the administration won't go far enough in addressing the city's budget crunch. On top of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling last week that Pittsburgh's so-called "jock tax" is unconstitutional, the city also faces the end of federal COVID-19 relief funding and a drop in tax assessments on Downtown buildings.

Still, the city apparently believes a tax increase won't be necessary. The city will try to scrape together more money to help restore the aging fleet. There is no indication that the administration will cut staff or positions, but while not naming any projects, Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak previously told KDKA the city will be looking to cut capital spending.

"I fear that this administration isn't going to take it seriously, and they're just going to leave everything for the next administration to clean up." Pittsburgh City Councilman Bobby Wilson told KDKA on Monday.

By law, the city must release the preliminary budget proposal sometime on Tuesday. Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak says it will be released sometime Tuesday night.

Once the budget is introduced, it's up to Pittsburgh City Council to decide whether it goes far enough to address the concerns or whether tougher decisions are needed.