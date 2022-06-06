Pride Month kick-off wraps up with festival in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A festival in Bloomfield Sunday wrapped up a weekend of Pride events in Pittsburgh.

The festival, held on Main Street in front of Trace Brewing, was part of the fourth and final day of Pittsburgh Pride Revolution.

"We're super excited to be here. This is our second year. We have all kinds of artists, drag kings, drag queens. We have people from all over the country coming to perform," said Lyndsey Sickler with the Pittsburgh Pride Group Community Advisory Board.

The schedule included Pride on the Shore at Stage AE featuring singer Jesse J on Friday and a march and parade led by grand marshal Billy Porter on Saturday.

Organizers said they wanted this year's Pride celebration to be more inclusive than ever, and besides the concert, all events were free.