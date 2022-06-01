Billy Porter returning to town for Pittsburgh Pride on the Shore concert event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh native is returning home to kick off Pride Month in the city.

Organizers of Pride on the Shore announced that Billy Porter will be back in town on Friday, June 3. The Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner will be at Stage AE and will share an exclusive clip from his new movie.

"Anything's Possible" is Porter's directorial debut. It was filmed in and around Pittsburgh and will start streaming on July 22 on Prime Video.

In addition to Porter, singer Jessie J will headline the festivities on Friday. Stage AE's doors open at 6 p.m. and the Pride on the Shore After Party starts at 11 p.m.

The weekend also features a parade and festivals to celebrate the LGBTQ community here in Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March and Parade will step off from the City-County Building at noon Saturday. It will cross the Andy Warhol Bridge and over to the North Shore.

Afterward, a free festival is planned in Allegheny Common Park West from 1-8 p.m.

Then, on Sunday, the festival moves to Bloomfield at Trace Brewing from 3-9 p.m.

