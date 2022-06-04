Thousands walk in Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands took to the streets Saturday morning for the Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March.

Pittsburgh native Billy Porter was the grand marshal for the march. Porter and singer Jessie J headlined the festivities at Pride on the Shore Friday.

Pittsburgh Pride is on full display this morning, downtown ahead of the Pride March with @theebillyporter as the Grand Marshal#PrideMonth @KDKA pic.twitter.com/SQoPIdnX4Z — Bryant Reed (@Reed_Reports) June 4, 2022

Pride organizers say this year's event is the most diverse and inclusive celebration yet.

"Events like this are to galvanize the community and show the unity that we have, to show the diversity that we have. Pittsburgh is a very, very, very diverse city so we need to display that and show that we stand together, that we support each other," said Pittsburgh Pride Group Director Dalen Michael.

The Parade made its way over to a day full of events on the North Side.

All the remaining pride events are open to the public and free.

MORE ON PITTSBURGH PRIDE: