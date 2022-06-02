Pittsburgh Pride: This year's events set to be more inclusive than ever before

Pittsburgh Pride events to be more inclusive than ever

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The celebration of Pride is nothing new to Pittsburgh, but in some ways, this year's events will take on a different hue.

The event that is all about inclusion has turned a corner and is more about inclusion than ever before.

KDKA's John Shumway reports that a couple of significant changes have been made for Pride in 2022.

It's somewhat ironic that a segment of the Pride community has not felt welcomed in the past, but that is now history.

Pride events throughout Pittsburgh have been incredibly colorful, but greatly limited in skin tone -- until now.

"We want to make sure that we were intentional about making it very diverse and very inclusionary," said Dena Stanley, a Pride organizer. "When it comes to Pittsburgh Pride, we want to elevate and uplift our people as well as everyone else."

"This year is about the power of the people so we really want to see a sea of color of black, white, orange, whatever you are, all the bodies in the street and kind of just all in unison," said Duane Binion, a Pride organizer.

This new level of inclusion also extends across economic barriers, as well.

"I remember times going to Pride and sneaking in, because we didn't have the money to pay to get into the costs or days," said Miss Money, a Pride headliner.

"This year's Pride is free. We were intentional about trying to make this as inclusive and accessible to everybody within the community," said Binion.

Only the Pride on the Shore concert at Stage AE is a ticketed pay event.

Otherwise, the events like the Pride march on Saturday are all free.

"It's going to be more inclusive you're going to see just a lot of diversity and fun and excitement," said Stanley.

Pride events throughout town begin on Thursday and run through the weekend. For more information and a calendar of events, click here.