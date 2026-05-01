Pittsburgh Post-Gazette staff to be significantly reduced under new ownership

When the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette publishes its first edition under new ownership on Monday, it will be doing so with a significantly reduced staff.

The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism acquired the Post-Gazette from its longtime owners, Block Communications, and has announced it will be retaining the paper's current leadership.

Tracey DeAngelo will remain president of the paper and Stan Wischnowski will remain as executive editor - but the paper they will oversee will be considerably smaller than its current size.

Earlier this week, the new owners of the Post-Gazette sent employment offers to about half of the paper's staff of reporters, editors, and photographers. Many other employees said they received no communication at all.

The Venetoulis Institute said in a statement that it is working hard to build a team that's ready to take the Post-Gazette into its next chapter.

"We're excited to take the reins next week, and we're determined to ensure that the P-G is positioned for long-term success," the statement said.

Writers react to not being retained under new ownership

Longtime music reporter Scott Mervis is among those who have not been retained under the Post-Gazette's new ownership.

"So, after 41 years, Friday will be my last day at the paper," Mervis said on social media.

The job offers went out last night for the new @PittsburghPG.

I did not receive one.

So, after 41 years, Friday will be my last day at the paper.

All the best to my colleagues. Thanks to all the musicians for all the great conversations over the years. — Scott Mervis (@scottmervis_pg) April 30, 2026

High school sports reporter Steve Rotstein said it will also be his last week working at the Post-Gazette.

"Telling the stories of high school athletes all across Western PA has truly been a privilege and a joy," Rotstein said.

Today I learned this will be my last week working at the paper I grew up reading. Telling the stories of high school athletes all across Western PA has truly been a privilege and a joy.



Thank you all for following along for the ride. I hope you all enjoyed it as much as I did ✌️ pic.twitter.com/zawcvDhpKQ — Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) April 30, 2026

Abby Schnable, who reported on Pitt athletics, among other things, said she was not hired as part of the paper's next chapter.

"It's been a phenomenal three years," Schnable said, highlighting moments like Duquesne's NCAA Tournament run in 2024 and Pitt volleyball's multiple Final Four appearances.

"Abby made an immediate and indelible professional mark in Pittsburgh upon arrival just a few years ago," said E.J. Borghetti, who worked in Pitt's communications department for nearly 30 years. "Her passionate and insightful coverage of Pitt Athletics, no matter the season, set a lofty bar."