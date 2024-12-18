Teenager arrested following shooting outside Pittsburgh's Perry High School

Suspect arrested in connection with shooting outside Perry High School

Suspect arrested in connection with shooting outside Perry High School

Suspect arrested in connection with shooting outside Perry High School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after nearly a dozen shots were fired outside Pittsburgh Public Schools' Perry High School on Tuesday.

According to court paperwork, 17-year-old Micaiah Wheeler of Forest Hills has been arrested and is facing nearly 30 charges in connection with the incident, including eight counts each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

Police were called to the high school early Tuesday morning after bullets hit the building, causing broken windows and damaged brickwork.

Police say Wheeler is accused of firing shots at approximately eight people who were standing on the steps of the school before taking off down Perrysville Avenue.

Court documents show investigators used surveillance video to follow the suspected shooter and obtain a clear photo. A school security officer and a witness from the shooting identified Wheeler as the shooter.

Wheeler was located Tuesday evening in the city's Hill District, where was arrested and taken into custody. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Bail for Wheeler was denied and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for next week.

The school is operating on a remote learning schedule today following the shooting incident.