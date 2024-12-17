Bullets hit, damage Pittsburgh's Perry High School; police seek suspect by reviewing surveillance video

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after Perry High School on Pittsburgh's North Side was hit by bullets during a shooting outside the school on Tuesday morning, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Investigators said a teenager was likely the target in the shooting. However, no injuries to students, staff or any other person were reported.

Police were called to the high school just after 8 a.m. after a ShotSpotter alert for 11 rounds of gunfire, officials said.

The teenage boy is being "largely uncooperative" in the investigation, public safety officials said.

Police are reviewing video from surveillance cameras in the area of the Pittsburgh Public Schools' building located on Perrysville Avenue.

Bullets did hit the building, causing two broken windows and damage to the brick work, officials said.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

