Pittsburgh police investigating early-morning shooting in South Oakland

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police are investigating after an early-morning shooting left a woman hospitalized in critical condition.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Zone 4 officers were dispatched to the intersection of 5th Avenue and Craft Avenue in the city's South Oakland neighborhood for reports of a victim with a gunshot wound.

Arriving officers found an adult female victim on a sidewalk with a single gunshot wound to the chest. She was subsequently transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The Mobile Crime Unit responded to process the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

