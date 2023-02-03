Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 13-year-old, Keith Lovelace

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy, Keith Lovelace.

According to police, he is considered to be in danger because of his age.

Picture of Keith Lovelace Pittsburgh Public Safety

He is described as 5'5", 115 pounds and he ran away from his mother while they were downtown in the area of Ross Street.

He was seen wearing a royal blue hat, an orange, maroon, and black Columbia jacket with black sweatpants.

Lovelace has a Port Authority bus pass, according to police, so he could possibly be seen on public transit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or missing persons at 412-323-7141.