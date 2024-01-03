Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit announces death of retired K-9, Lapis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are now mourning the loss of another one of their own.

On Facebook on Monday, the Pittsburgh Police K9 Unit announced the passing of retired, 12-year-old K9 Lapis.

Lapis, a former Pittsburgh Police K9 Unit member Pittsburgh Police K9 Unit/Facebook

Lapis was with the Pittsburgh Police and served as a narcotics detection K9 for seven years.

He began his service with the K9 unit in May 2013 and retired in November 2020.

For the last three years, he lived with his handler Officer Houck and his family.