Pittsburgh Police K9 Unit member "Hans" dies unexpectedly

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police have said that one of their K9s has unexpectedly died. 

Hans began his service with the unit in November 2021 and hit the streets as a patrol and explosive detection K9 in March 2022. 

"RIP Hans, your loyal service to the City of Pittsburgh and its citizens will never be forgotten," the Pittsburgh Police K9 Unit said on Facebook. "We send our condolences to Officer [Clint] Thimons and his family."

Hans was just 4 years old. 

First published on December 29, 2023 / 10:39 AM EST

