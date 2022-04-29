Pittsburgh Police investigating overnight assault in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are in the hospital as a result of an overnight assault in Brighton Heights.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 1 a.m., police were called to the 3600 block of California Avenue for a report of two men who had been attacked with a baseball bat.

Police found the men and one was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The other had severe head injuries and is in critical condition.

Police do not have any information on a possible suspect or suspects.

