Pittsburgh police investigating sharp uptick in catalytic converter thefts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are focusing on a spike in catalytic converter thefts, which they said is part of a nationwide trend.

So far, in 2022, police said there have been more than 182 reported catalytic thefts around the city. That is a significant increase from the last three years, police said. In 2019, only five thefts were reported.

The thieves are going after the parts because they contain precious metals that can be sold at very high prices, police said.

Investigators said the suspects often target hybrid vehicles because they have multiple converters.

There are things you can do to protect yourself and your vehicles, police said.

Police advise people to use anti-theft devices and to park their cars in the garage, and if that's not possible, in a well-lit area.

"Another big deterrent is a home surveillance system," Det. Donald Pasquarelli said. "We found cases here where your private cameras at home, directed at your vehicles, might help, or at least help us in trying to identify these people."

Also, police said if you see something that seems off, then report it for investigation.

"The public – you're the eyes and ears of the department. So, if you see something, say something," Det. Pasquarelli said.

Call the police with any suspicious activity in your neighborhood.