Pittsburgh Police officers recover drugs, cash during two South Side arrests

Pittsburgh Police officers on the city's South Side made two arrests last week that resulted in the recovery of a large amount of drugs.

Police say the first arrest happened on Friday, March 7 when officers stopped a vehicle along Arlington Avenue and got a search warrant after seeing and smelling marijuana coming from inside.

While searching the vehicle, police say officers found more than 200 joints and several pre-packaged products meant for sale, nearly $500 cash, and drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with multiple counts of drug possession.

The second arrest happened the following day, on Saturday, March 8 when police say officers spotted a man who they knew to have an arrest warrant from the police bureau's Narcotics Unit.

Police say the man was detained in the area of S. 23rd Street and Carey Way and a search led them to find a large amount of individually packaged cocaine, nearly $800 in cash, and a gun that had been reported stolen out of Butler County.

The man was charged with drug possession and weapons violations.