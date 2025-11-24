Police investigating late-night stabbing in Downtown Pittsburgh

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed late Sunday night in Downtown Pittsburgh.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers working at the Downtown Public Safety Center were called to Liberty Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday when a man who had been stabbed in the back walked into a business.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition and he was conscious and alert while talking with officers and medics.

The man was uncooperative with officers, according to police, who said the man indicated the stabbing might have happened in the area of Exchange Way and 9th Street.

Police said officers were not able to locate a crime scene in that area.

Detectives are now reviewing video footage to try and figure out where the stabbing occurred and to locate any information about a possible suspect.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.