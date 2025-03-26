Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Planning Commission votes down giving Donny's Place historic landmark status

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Planning Commission votes against giving Donny's Place historic landmark status
Pittsburgh Planning Commission votes against giving Donny's Place historic landmark status 00:29

Pittsburgh's planning commission has voted against making Donny's Place the city's first official LGBTQ+ historic landmark.

The future of the former gay bar is now in question and the building could face demolition. Laurel Communities has proposed building townhomes that would require the bar to be torn down.

Planning Commission Chairwoman Lashawn Burton-Falk said Tuesday that something like a historic marker could be used to pay tribute to the significance of the bar's history even if the building is demolished. 

Last month, the city's Historic Review Commission made "no recommendation" on the fate of the former gay bar in Pittsburgh's Polish Hill neighborhood.

The bar was the hub of LGBTQ life in the city from 1973 to its closure in 2022.  

The founder of Donny's Place, Donald Thinnes, a Vietnam veteran, bought the building in 1973 and made it a safe haven for LGBTQ people, even offering life-saving HIV/AIDS testing.

Over the years, the bar had numerous names, including Leather Central. But it was more than a nightclub. It also functioned as a community center, hosting fundraisers, memorials and spaghetti dinners.

Pittsburgh City Council members will now have the final say on what happens to the building. At least six of the nine votes will be needed for Donny's Place to receive historic designation. 

It's unclear when city council's final vote will take place. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.