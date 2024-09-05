Nick Gonzales drives in 3 runs as the Pirates beat the Nationals 9-4, a night after being no-hit

Nick Gonzales highlighted a five-run second inning with a two-run single and finished with three RBIs as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 9-4 on Thursday, one night after being no-hit.

Oneil Cruz had a sharply hit two-out double to right in the opening inning for the Pirates' first hit after managing just three baserunners — two walks and an error — against Chicago a night earlier when the Cubs' Shota Imanaga, Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge combined on a no-hitter.

Gonzales softly grounded to third, ending that threat and the Pirates trailing 3-0. But Gonzales bounced back and brought in two runs with a single to right in the second inning after Jared Triolo, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Bryan Reynolds had run-scoring hits.

Yasmani Grandal extended Pittsburgh's lead to 6-3 in the third with a single to right off Jake Irvin (9-12), who gave up six runs, seven hits and four walks in five innings.

Triolo scored on a passed ball in the sixth. Eduardo Salazar replaced Joe La Sosa and walked Gonzales and Rowdy Tellez with the bases loaded.

Pirates starter Bailey Falter (7-7) worked five innings, allowing seven hits and three runs, all coming in the first four at-bats of the game.

Aroldis Chapman got the final two outs, striking out one, with the bases loaded for his sixth save of the season after Joey Wentz allowed a single to Nasim Nuñez and two walks before hitting Andrés Chaparro to bring in a run in the ninth.

Juan Yepez put Washington ahead with an RBI double to right. Chaparro then sent Falter's hanging curveball 419 feet into the left-field bleachers for a two-run homer, the third of his rookie season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Trevor Williams, on the injured list since June 4 with a right flexor muscle strain, threw 59 pitches before the game Thursday. He will be evaluated Friday and, if signs are positive, could be sent on a rehab assignment, manager Dave Martinez said.

Pirates: Wentz was activated after being claimed off waivers from Detroit on Tuesday. RHP Domingo Germán was designated for assignment to make room on the 28-man active roster.

UP NEXT

RHP Luis Ortiz (6-4, 3.19 ERA) will take the mound for the Pirates on Friday, continuing the four-game series opposite Nationals rookie LHP DJ Herz (2-7, 4.09).