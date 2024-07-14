Pittsburgh Pirates select shortstop Konnor Griffin with No. 9 pick in 2024 MLB Draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With the ninth overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates have drafted shortstop Konnor Griffin out of Jackson Preparatory School in Flowood, Mississippi.

Griffin, 18, was the first high school player selected in this year's draft and was named Baseball America's High School Player of the Year in 2024.

Coming into the draft, Baseball America rated Griffin, who has played the infield and outfield, was rated by both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America as the No. 9 prospect in this year's draft.

During his senior year at Jackson Preparatory School, Griffin hit .559 with 13 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 39 RBI, logged 85 stolen bases, notched a .690 on-base percentage, and earned a .966 slugging percentage in 43 games, per a media release from the Pirates.

Griffin also went 10-0 with a 0.72 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 67.2 innings of work as a pitcher during his senior season.

Griffin was named Gatorade's National Player of the Year as well as the MaxPreps Player of the Year in 2024.