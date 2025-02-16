Pirates sign outfielder Tommy Pham to one-year contract

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the signing of outfielder Tommy Pham on Sunday. Pittsburgh signed the veteran outfielder to a one-year deal.

Pham hit a combined .248 (109-for-440) with 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, and 39 RBI in 116 games in 2024 between the Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, and Kansas City Royals.

Pham, 36, has posted a career average of .258 to go with 139 home runs, 470 RBI, 126 stolen bases, and 608 runs scored in 1,121 major-league games with St. Louis, the Tampa Bay Rays, the San Diego Padres, the Cincinnati Reds, the Boston Red Sox, the New York Mets, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the White Sox, and Kansas City.

The Las Vegas native is a .315 hitter in 37 career postseason games, including last year when he went 5-for-15 in six games with the Royals, according to a news release from the Pirates.

He has made a total of 669 appearances (612 starts) in left field, 246 appearances (218 starts) in center field, and 75 appearances (55 starts) in right field during his career.

Right-handed pitcher Dauri Moreta has been placed on the 60-day injured list to make room for Pham on the 40-man roster.

Pittsburgh's 40-man roster remains full.