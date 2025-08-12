Brewers beat Pirates 7-1, win 10th straight game

Brice Turang hit his first career leadoff home run, Jose Quintana allowed three hits over six solid innings and the MLB-best Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 7-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Quintana (10-4) struck out three and walked one as the Brewers (74-44) improved to 25-4 over the last 29 games, including 13-1 in the last 14. The only real hiccup was Joey Bart's home run in the third.

Turang sent a sinker from Pirates starter Andrew Heaney over the wall in left center.

Christian Yelich opened the third with a solo home run, RBI singles from Sal Frelick and Brandon Lockridge and an unearned run on Bart's throwing error capped the third inning.

Grant Anderson held the Pirates without a hit in the seventh and eighth. Shelby Miller pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

Heaney (5-10) allowed six runs — five earned — on nine hits in four innings.

Quintana and Freddy Peralta switched spots for the Pirates series. The move gives Peralta another day of rest but also lines him up for the Cubs series next week in Chicago.

Chase Shugart, activated from the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation before the game, allowed one run on two hits over three innings. The Pirates optioned RHP Dauri Moreta to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Yelich's 22nd home run of the season highlighted the Brewers' third.

Quintana, 36, made his 351st start since his rookie season with the Chicago White Sox in 2012, fifth most on the active list.

RHP Paul Skenes (7-8, 1.94 ERA) starts for the Pirates against Peralta (13-5, 3.03) and the Brewers.

