Report: Sidney Crosby's jersey predicted as one of the highest selling this season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sidney Crosby is still one of the best players in the NHL and the Pens' captain also has one of the highest selling jerseys in the league, according to a report.

BetPennsylvania.com said it used Google Trends to look at the most searched NHL jerseys over the past season to predict who'd be among the league's top 10 jersey sellers at the end.

According to the prediction, Crosby's the third highest selling jersey topped only by Connor McDavid and Alex Ovechkin.

Outside of the United States, the website said his name and jersey have been searched the most in Ontario, Canada.