Pittsburgh Penguins land No. 11 pick in 2025 NHL Draft Lottery

The Pittsburgh Penguins landed the No. 11 pick during Monday's 2025 NHL Draft Lottery.

The Penguins entered the lottery with a 5% chance of landing the No. 1 spot, the ninth-best odds among teams eligible to move up to the first overall pick, but dropped two spots in the order after the ping pong balls were selected. Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas was the team's lottery representative.

The New York Islanders won the draft lottery. The team entered the lottery with the 10th-best odds at 3.5% to land the No. 1 pick.

The Penguins' earning the No. 11 spot in the upcoming NHL Draft comes as the team is in the process of finding a new head coach after the team and Mike Sullivan agreed to part ways last week.

Sullivan has already landed a new coaching job, having been hired by the New York Rangers just days after he departed from Pittsburgh.

When is the NHL Draft?

The NHL Draft will be held in Los Angeles this year at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater on Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28.

As it stands, the Penguins have 10 picks in the upcoming draft, including the New York Rangers' first-round pick, which could slide to next year if New York chooses to exercise the option. The Rangers' pick landed at No. 12 in the lottery.

The Penguins' last first-round pick came in 2023, when the team selected Braden Yager. Pittsburgh's first-round pick last year went to the San Jose Sharks.