Islanders win NHL draft lottery, vault 9 teams despite minimal odds

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

The New York Islanders won the NHL draft lottery on Monday and vaulted nine teams, including the last-place San Jose Sharks, in winning the opportunity to have the No. 1 pick.

The Islanders, who finished 10th in the standings and are in the midst of a front-office change, overcame having just a 3.5% chance to winning the lottery. New York has the right to pick first for the fifth time in team history, and first since selecting John Tavares with the No. 1 pick in 2009.

