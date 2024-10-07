Pittsburgh Penguins finalize roster for 2024-25 season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins have finalized their roster for the 2024-25 season, the team announced on Monday.

Pittsburgh will enter the season with 22 players on the roster.

The team's 13 forwards include Noel Acciari, Anthony Beauvillier, Michael Bunting, Sidney Crosby, Lars Eller, Cody Glass, Kevin Hayes, Evgeni Malkin, Rutger McGroarty, Drew O'Connor, Jesse Puljujarvi, Valtteri Puustinen and Rickard Rakell.

Seven defensemen also made the roster, including Ryan Graves, Matt Grzelcyk, Erik Karlsson, Kris Letang, Marcus Pettersson, Ryan Shea and Jack St. Ivany.

Joel Blomqvist and Tristan Jarry are Pittsburgh's two goaltenders to begin the season.

Forwards Blake Lizotte and Bryan Rust and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic have been placed on injured reserve. Winger Matt Nieto has been placed on long-term injured reserve and forward Vasily Ponomarev has been designated as an injured non-roster player.

Forward Boko Imama and defenseman Sebastian Aho have been assigned to Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Penguins also remain a popular pick for national television broadcasts during the 2024-25 campaign. The team will appear on national broadcasts, either ESPN, ABC, or TNT, 17 times throughout the season.

The Penguins return to the ice for the first regular season game, a Metropolitan Division clash against the New York Rangers, on Wednesday. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.