Penguins to be featured on national broadcasts a league-high 17 times in 24-25 season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins, even after all these years, remain a draw on the national stage.

This upcoming season, the Penguins will appear on the national broadcasts, either ESPN, ABC, or TNT, 17 times.

The Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, and Colorado Avalanche each have 17 appearances on national broadcasts.

It begins right away as the Penguins open the season at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, October 9 against Metropolitan Division rival, the New York Rangers. Faceoff for that game is set for 7:30 p.m. and it will be broadcast on TNT.

Overall, the Penguins will have two games on ESPN, four on ABC, two exclusively on ESPN+, and nine on TNT.

Here in Pittsburgh, four of those TNT broadcasts will be shown on SportsNet Pittsburgh, as well. Those games include November 13, January 29, March 9, and April 13.

All 82 regular season games can also be heard on the Penguins Radio Network and 105.9 The X.

You can see the full list of national games below.

October 9, vs. New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m. - TNT

October 16, vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7:00 p.m. - TNT

November 8, at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m. - ESPN+

November 13, vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m. - TNT

November 29, at Boston Bruins, 6:30 p.m. - TNT

December 6, at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m. - ESPN+

January 29, at Utah Hockey Club, 9:30 p.m. - TNT

February 22, vs. Washington Capitals, 3:00 p.m. - ABC, ESPN+

February 23, vs. New York Rangers, 3:30 p.m. - TNT

March 1, vs. Boston Bruins, 3:00 p.m. - ABC, ESPN+

March 2, vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 1:00 p.m. - TNT

March 9, at Minnesota Wild, 3:30 p.m. - TNT

March 15, vs. New Jersey Devils, 3:00 p.m. - ABC, ESPN+

April 5, at Dallas Stars, 3:00 p.m. - ABC, ESPN+

April 8, vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 7:00 p.m. - ESPN

April 13, vs. Boston Bruins, 3:30 p.m. - TNT

April 17, vs. Washington Captials, 7:00 p.m. - ESPN