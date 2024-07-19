Pittsburgh nonprofit creates space for people on sobriety journey to socialize and learn

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A relatively new non-profit organization in Pittsburgh is creating a safe and vibrant space for people on a journey of sobriety to connect, socialize and learn.

At the Teetotal Initiative, organizers plan unique activities and experiences at different locations around the city. It's all free of charge and free of alcohol. President Jackie Slaugenhaupt says Teetotal is marking its one-year anniversary.

"We provide social space for people to go to that's sober-focused, so they can meet other like-minded people and have fun and be out and about in the community and just kind of have a good time and live life to the fullest."

It's been life-changing for participants like Brett Hammon.

"It's been really cool getting to meet people in a similar stage of life who are professionals and don't drink and want to go do something fun," Hammon said. "Just being out and about doing cool things with people is a big win for me."

Mocktails replace cocktails at events like yoga sessions, bingo games, crafting, cooking and golf. There was even a comedy night featuring sober comedians.