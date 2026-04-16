How difficult is it to secure a large event like the NFL draft? A security expert weighs in.

As Pittsburgh prepares to host hundreds of thousands of people next week, a security expert has weighed in on how difficult it might be to secure a large event like the upcoming NFL draft.

Plans have been designed to keep the NFL draft safe from the unexpected, which is a tall order with no room for error.

When the NFL draft comes to Pittsburgh next week, it's expected to be the largest event in the city's history. Officials have estimated 500,000 to 700,000 people will come to Pittsburgh for the draft.

With hundreds of thousands of people coming to Pittsburgh, it keeps security planners hyper vigilant.

"Why you have to worry is you have to worry about a mass casualty event," said Dennis Lejeck with Vitalis Security. "With the event being outside, it makes it even more challenging to secure."

Lejeck said that because there are more points of vulnerability, there will be the need to create points of entry using fencing, using bollards, and securing roadways.

"You have to secure the rivers and you have to secure the air," Lejeck said.

On top of physical security, with the crowd that's expected for the draft, Lejeck said it means you need more people, as well.

Securing an event like the NFL draft can present numerous challenges as the three-day event is expected to be the largest in Pittsburgh's history next week. KDKA Drone Team

"1,000 human beings, and that's just the private sector, local law enforcement, the state, the county, the federal agency, the NFL security team, that doesn't include first responders," Lejeck said.

Lejeck said that adding a security presence has to be done in a user-cooperative way.

"People want security, but they also don't want security to be an inconvenience," Lejeck said.

While there will be a lot of technology in play during the draft along with things you will never see, Lejeck said to expect to see a sizable uniformed presence.

"I feel like you should be reassured by that," Lejeck said.

While an event of this size might be new territory for Pittsburgh, Lejeck said that the NFL and the federal agencies have their models and know how to secure the NFL draft.

Pittsburgh's topography can add to the challenge for security teams as the three rivers and the highways intersect the draft footprint, along with having no real way to know how many fans will show up for the event.

Cooperation and patience will be important as the events get underway and as the crowds begin arriving in the city.

The NFL's clear bag policy will be in effect and security checkpoints will be similar to ones travelers go through at the airport.

Answers to frequently asked questions regarding rules and security for the draft can found inside the NFL's OnePass app.