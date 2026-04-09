Parts of three rivers in Pittsburgh will be closed during NFL draft, Coast Guard says

The Coast Guard says it will close parts of Pittsburgh's three rivers during the NFL draft later this month.

The Coast Guard is prohibiting all boat traffic on parts of the three rivers from April 23 to 25. In a news release on Thursday, the Coast Guard said the security zone is in effect from midnight on April 23 through 11:59 p.m. on April 25 to "ensure public safety, safeguard event participants, and protect the maritime transportation system."

A map shows the closures on the three rivers during the NFL draft in Pittsburgh. (Photo Credit: Coast Guard)

The no-access zone on the Ohio River runs from mile marker 0 to mile marker 0.5, which is near Rivers Casino and before the West End Bridge. The Allegheny River's zone is from mile marker 0 to mile marker 0.6, which is at the Roberto Clemente Bridge. The Monongahela River's security space extends from mile marker 0 to 0.3, at the Fort Pitt Bridge.

Boaters will need to contact the Coast Guard to get permission to pass through. However, access is not guaranteed.

For people like Tom Opferman, who enjoys being on the rivers, it's not just a change. It's a weekend they may have to sit out.

"I'll just have to find some way to go up that way and fish," Opferman said.

The Coast Guard added in the news release that boaters should plan accordingly and anticipate possible delays.