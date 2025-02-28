Pittsburgh's newest festival, The Thaw, to usher in spring

Pittsburgh is big on festivals and getting bigger. There's something new to put on your calendar along with the Arts Festival, Oktoberfest, the Holiday Market in Market Square and Picklesburgh.

A new festival called The Thaw is coming to Downtown to help shake off the winter blues. Kicking off next weekend and set to take place in Market Square, it's marking the transition from winter to spring.

January was by far the coldest month this winter, nearly 5 degrees below normal, and while it still feels winter-like, meteorological spring starts in March.

"A new festival, that sounds great, especially for a new seasonal type thing," said Brian Batdorf.

Each weekend of The Thaw will bring a different theme. March 8-9 will be an ice and snow celebration, featuring ice sculptures and an 18-foot luge. March 15 through the 17 will be the Irish weekend, in line with St. Patrick's Day. There will be authentic Irish music and a whiskey tasting. Things will heat up on the last weekend, March 21 through 23, with the warmup music festival featuring fire performances, and if the city signs off on it, the burning of a snowman, an effigy to the end of winter.

"It's a great reason for everyone in the city to come together and to experience something together. A lot of people from all different walks of life who wouldn't normally get to share something, they get to experience what the city has to offer," said Caleb Hedrick.

For local businesses, they're looking forward to the welcome boost as they prepare for Market Square's yearlong revitalization project that's part of the city's and state's nearly $600 million plan to revitalize Downtown.

"I love it. I'm a small business owner down here. It gives people a reason to actually come down, to check out the city. I'm just looking forward to seeing all the new people to see the city and expose them to how great it is," said C.C. Clark.

The Thaw is going to be the last major festival before Market Square's renovations in April.