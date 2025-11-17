New Barnes & Noble to open in Pittsburgh

A new Barnes & Noble is coming to Pittsburgh.

The bookstore is moving into a new 10,000-square-foot building at The Meridian on Shady Avenue. The store will open to the public at 9 a.m. on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting from bestselling author Marie Benedict.

"Residents remember fondly the Borders bookstore in East Liberty and have petitioned us to open here," Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt said in a news release. "We listened and the positive feedback we have received since announcing our new bookstore here has been wonderful. We are delighted to add our new Pittsburgh location to a growing list of stunning new bookstores to open this year."

Barnes & Noble said the Pittsburgh location is one of six opening on Nov. 19.

After more than 15 years of declining store numbers, Barnes & Noble is making a comeback. In 2023, Barnes & Noble had fewer than 600 locations, but now there are over 700. The company said it opened more stores in 2024 alone than it had in the entire decade from 2009 to 2019.

"The Barnes & Noble Meridian team is very excited to be a part of this vibrant and growing area," said store manager Paula Cahall, who has worked as a Barnes & Noble bookseller for 28 years. "We all look forward to serving this community and becoming a favorite destination for readers!"

The Meridian, located on the corner of Shady and Penn avenues, houses stores like a Market District, which opened earlier this month, and more than 200 apartments.