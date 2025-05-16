Monster Jam is coming to Acrisure Stadium this weekend. Here's what to know.

Monster Jam is back in Pittsburgh and will be at Acrisure Stadium for the first time ever this weekend.

Acrisure Stadium's playing surface was covered with millions of pounds of dirt last month when a Supercross event was held here in Pittsburgh and the dirt is now back as Monster Jam's trucks are ready to battle across three competitions on Saturday.

Monster Jam has been in Pittsburgh in recent years, but has typically raced inside PPG Paints Arena. This year, they're taking the racing outside.

Drivers will compete in the Racing, Skills, and Freestyle competitions for the Stadium Championship Series East title this weekend, looking to earn a spot in the Monster Jam World Finals in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the Fourth of July weekend.

Some classic Monster Jam trucks like Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, and Megalodon will be in the competition along with a new truck, Classroom Crusher.

The trucks themselves weigh 12,000 pounds, have 1,500 horsepower, are 12 feet tall, and have custom-made, 66" tires.

Colt Stevens, the driver for ThunderRoarus, said he got into Pittsburgh last night.

"This is one of the first places I ever came when I started my career almost 14 years ago," Stevens said.

Saturday's events will start at 12:30 p.m. with a pit party before doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the racing will get underway at 5:00 p.m.