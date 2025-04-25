50,000 people expected to pack into Acrisure Stadium for Pittsburgh Supercross event

Supercross returning to Pittsburgh for the first time in 43 years

Supercross returning to Pittsburgh for the first time in 43 years

Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack into Acrisure Stadium this weekend as Supercross is returning to Pittsburgh for the first time in over 40 years.

26 million pounds of dirt have been moved into the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers as some of the top Supercross racers in the country will be gearing up to hit the track on Saturday.

Sean Brennen, Director of Public Relations for Monster Energy Supercross said it's been a long time since dirtbike racing has been held in Pittsburgh at this level.

"This is gonna be special," Brennen said. "We are super excited about being here."

Brennen said the tickets for the Pittsburgh stop on the Supercross tour have been the hottest ones of the season.

"This has been a fast ticket," Brennen said. "We have a rich fanbase here in Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and Ohio. There will be people coming from a 600-mile radius around here."

Brennen said the racers taking part in Saturday's event are the fastest in the world, saying that Supercross is "the NFL of dirtbike racing."

"It doesn't get any bigger than what we're going to see at Acrisure Stadium" Brennen said.

Pittsburgh-area racers participating in Supercross on Saturday

Among those participating in the racing this weekend will include Pittsburgh-area natives Vinny Luhover and Brian "JR" Saunier, who attended Hopewell Area High School.

Saunier was back at his alma mater on Thursday, speaking at an assembly for students.

During the assembly, he spoke to students about how instrumental some of his teachers were at the school and also talked about finding your passion and grinding to get to where you want to be.

Saunier says it took him a while to find Supercross and that prior to racing, he was a hockey guy. He says he had to give his life to his new sport, training heavily to get to where he is now.

Saturday night will be a full-circle moment as he races in front of a hometown crowd.

"This whole season, I was like I want to be healthy, at least and want to get to Pittsburgh," Saunier said. "And now being here, it's like, it eels so home to me."

Saunier says he's never really been on the field at Acrisure Stadium and expects it to be a great experience.

What's the schedule for Saturday's Supercross events?

A fanfest event will get underway at 12:00 p.m. alongside qualifying, which also starts at 12:00.

Opening ceremonies at Acrisure Stadium will take place at 6:30 p.m. and the race will get underway at 7 p.m.