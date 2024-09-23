Frazer Township is suing the owners of the Pittsburgh Mills mall over pothole-plagued roads

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Legal action is being taken over massive potholes at the Pittsburgh Mills mall.

No one is fixing or filling the potholes that are causing problems for drivers and it could cost Frazer Township millions of dollars.

There are numerous large potholes in the parking lot of the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills and now the township is suing the owners for not fixing it.

The Tribune-Review reports that it would cost Frazer Township nearly $5 million to repair the potholes if the mall's owner doesn't take action themselves.

The township says that the roads at and around the mall are all privately owned.

The lawsuit cites a 2003 project cooperation agreement between the township and the Pittsburgh Mills limited partnership, saying that the partnership agreed to take responsibility for maintenance of the roads, except at the interchange with Route 28.

Numerous potholes litter the roadway and parking lots around the Pittsburgh Mills mall in Frazer Township. KDKA

Last month, the Namdar Realty Group that owns the mall said they're working with local officials to fix the problem.

"That is a recipe for disaster," said state representative Mandy Steele. "People swerving into other lanes combined with people exceeding the speed limit. It's truly a dangerous situation. I urge people to use caution at the Mills."

According to the lawsuit, Namdar acquired the Pittsburgh Mills property in 2018.

The lawsuit says the township alleges that the massive potholes have resulted in dangerous driving conditions and that the owners' failure to follow the contract and safety hazards led the township no other choice but to file the complaint.

The New York Times has reported similar lawsuits against the company for failing to upkeep other properties as well.