Mayor Gainey speaks out after violent night: 'Solving root cause, so we can attempt to stop more violence'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mayor Ed Gainey is speaking out following another night of violence in the city of Pittsburgh.

Three shootings over a period of 12 hours left one person dead and five others injured.

"I invite our entire city to join me in praying for the victims and their families," Gainey said.

Four people were shot on Brighton Place on the North Side late Sunday night. Police described the scene as one of chaos.

"There was a wrecked vehicle, multiple shell casings on the street, people scrambling," Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Richard Ford said.

Around the same time, another man was shot on Jackson Street in Highland Park. Then, just before 3 a.m., a teenager was shot in the head on Fifth Avenue, Uptown.

Following the shootings, Gainey said in a statement that he is deploying the city's rapid response teams to the victims' families as part of his public health-based approach to curbing gun violence.

"We will convene our rapid response teams to make sure we are caring for the victims' families and ensuring they have access to the support and resources they need, working to contain future harm, and beginning the long-term work of solving the root cause so we can attempt to stop more violence," Gainey said.

If you know anything about any of the shootings, Gainey is asking you to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.