One person killed, three others injured in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was killed and three others were injured after gunfire rang out on Pittsburgh's North Side late on Sunday night.

A search is underway for a suspect or suspects following the deadly late-night shooting.

Pittsburgh Police say the shooting left one man dead and three others recovering in the hospital.

One person was killed and three other individuals were wounded following a shooting along Brighton Place on Pittsburgh's North Side. KDKA

Police responded to the scene along Brighton Place around 9:45 p.m. after receiving multiple Shotspotter alerts for several rounds fired.

Police say it was a chaotic scene with many victims and a car crash.

First responders immediately found three men with gunshot wounds and they were rushed to the hospital.

They say one man was shot in the chest, and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say another man was in serious condition after being shot in the knee, while another man was in stable condition after being shot in the foot.

According to police, the fourth victim was grazed in the arm, but he refused to go to the hospital with medics.

As for any suspects, no information has been provided by police.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.