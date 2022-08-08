Teenager in critical condition after being shot in the head

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenager is fighting for his life after being shot in the head overnight.

Pittsburgh Police say that officers were called out to Fifth Avenue just before 3 a.m. for reports of a male with a gunshot wound to the head.

A teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill

The teenager who was shot was taken to the hospital by private means and was last listed in critical condition.

Police did not provide any suspect descriptions.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.