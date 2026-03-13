Deadline approaching for Market Square redevelopment project as Pittsburgh prepares to host NFL Draft

With less than six weeks until the NFL Draft comes to Pittsburgh, the countdown is on as the city is hustling to be ready for the big event.

Nowhere is that more evident that in the major ongoing construction projects in Market Square and in the Arts Landing.

Brick by brick, the paving stones are going down and the base of the new Market Square is taking shape -- but will it be ready in time for the NFL Draft?

"You know, we're making sure that it is, it'll be close," said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor. "We're not going to lie about that. It's going to be a close time frame.

The arching, new roof of the anchor pavilion is in place and grabs your attention, but below, there's so much that is yet to come.

The clock is ticking for the ongoing redevelopment project in Downtown Pittsburgh's Market Square.Work is underway on a major project that is reshaping Market Square ahead of the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill

"We're confident it's going to be there," said Jeremy Waldrup, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. "We just installed some new trees just yesterday. The paving is going in around the restaurants on the southern end of the square and we're going to be ready.

Waldrup said that missing the deadline for the NFL Draft is not an option.

"We're going to have a hub of activity, both in Market Square and in PPG," Waldrup said. "Arts Landing and then we'll be welcoming folks into the footprint."

Speaking of the Arts Landing, work is at a fever pitch between Penn Avenue and Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

Work is underway to complete the ongoing Arts Landing project along Fort Duquesne Boulevard in Pittsburgh's Cultural District ahead of the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill

"They're working seven days a week," Waldrup said. "We're pulling some overtime shifts to make sure that we're ready, but we're confident."

Waldrup and Mayor O'Connor said that while crucial for the draft, these spaces are not just about a few days in April.

"These are going to be anchors that we're going to host a number of events, bring people in that haven't been Downtown, not just for the Draft but after," O'Connor said.

And Waldrup says it's for those of us who live here.

"There's going to be a whole host of activities, not just for big events, but more importantly, for those daily activities that you want to do Downtown," Waldrup said.

There will still be things to complete after the NFL Draft, but already, there are events planned both in the Arts Landing and in Market Square throughout the rest of the year.

Events like farmers markets, Pittsburgh Marathon events, Pride, Juneteenth, America 250, the 4th of July, and of course, the Christmas holiday season are all expected to utilize the new event spaces.