Pittsburgh's Arts Landing civic space on track for 2026 opening, officials say

The under-construction Arts Landing project, taking shape in the heart of Pittsburgh's Cultural District, was available to tour on Monday. The project is expected to transform the area into a green oasis of entertainment, physical fitness, and fun.

According to those who are making it all happen, everything is going according to schedule.

To look at it, Arts Landing looks like a confused collection of concrete and dirt.

"Even though we've made so much progress, it doesn't look quite finished," said Michael Schoder of Markowitz Communications.

Once done, according to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, the four acres will create the largest green space in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust CEO Kendra Ingram led the tour of the grounds: a venue whose sole purpose is to enrich Downtown living through art.

"At this corner, there will be one of our primary locations. The Thaddeus Mosley sculptures will be on that corner, our plinth for our iconic public art display," Ingram described.

In addition to plenty of bench seating, designers will have a stage, a very big one at that.

"The stage will be 55 feet wide and 36 feet deep. Our goal is that it will fit a full symphony orchestra," Ingram said.

Designers of Arts Landing say trees planted along cement walkways will also accentuate the topography of the space. This will not be a big, flat playground.

"The elevation change will give you that sliver of river from the top of the park."

The art here will also be joined by a place for physical activity.

"As we look to the west, this paved area is going to be transformed into the flex zone. This is where the pickleball courts will be, and there will be a little track," Ingram explained.

Pop-up food and beverage vendors will also have a presence in the plaza, which will include a visitor's center.

The $31 million project is paid in part by a $10 million grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, as well as fundraising efforts by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

If everything remains on schedule, officials say that Arts Landing will be ready for the public in April, before the NFL Draft.