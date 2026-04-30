Supporters ready to cheer on runners at Pittsburgh Marathon

More than 50,000 people will run in one of the Pittsburgh Marathon events this weekend. It's capped off by the marquee event of the marathon itself.

Call it a runner's high or insanity; the marathon takes just about everything a person can muster up physically and mentally. That's why supporters line the course, especially the tough miles down the stretch.

"It gives you a boost. It gives you a little bit of that rush to keep going, knowing that people are standing out there in sometimes not great conditions cheering you on," said Ali Ewig with Dancing Gnome Running Club, which will be cheering around mile 23.

Running clubs, which are recent additions to the cheering sections, along with neighborhood groups like the Bloomfield Citizens Council and the Highland Park Community Council, which have been cheering for decades, all do their part. It can feel more like a block party with the vibes the groups give off as they help every runner get back Downtown.

"It's a blast to finally be able to celebrate a sport that a lot of people do by themselves en masse together with everyone," Dan Lampmann of Yinz Run Club said. His group will have a cheer section near PNC Park and on the South Side.

Arguably one of the toughest stretches can be crossing the Birmingham Bridge and climbing up the hill to get into Oakland. It can be a real gut check time for runners. So, Scottie Brown, dressed as Spiderman, will run up the hill with people to keep them going.

"I just run with them, encourage them, bring light to their day as they are halfway through the race, hitting that tough hill," Brown said over Zoom.

And whether they are a yinzer running through town or someone from the other side of the world, there is pride in cheering people through the city's neighborhoods.

"I think that we all have a lot of pride in cheering on these people that are maybe for the first time or maybe for the 50th time running this monumental personal goal for themselves," Jessica Bowser Acrie of the Highland Park Community Council said. Her team will be set up around mile 20.

Sunday morning promises to be another marathon with miles of cheers.