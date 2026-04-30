Map shows road closures for 2026 Pittsburgh Marathon

Thousands of runners will race in the Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday, leading to road closures throughout the city.

The race course takes people on a tour of the city from as far as the West End Bridge all the way out to Homewood, traveling through 14 city neighborhoods.

The majority of the roads will close on Sunday around midnight. P3R, the race organizer, says the goal is to get most open by around 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., with the Boulevard of the Allies, which is the finish line, opening closer to 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Map of the Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday P3R

Here's a breakdown of the road closures from Friday to Sunday.

Road closures begin on Friday

Road closures will begin at noon Downtown on Friday on the Boulevard of the Allies between Wood Street and Stanwix Street. That area will remain closed through the conclusion of marathon weekend on Sunday.

More closures continue on Saturday

On Saturday, closures for several other races like the 5K and Pittsburgh Kids Marathon begin at 6:45 a.m. on the North Shore and Downtown. Those closures are expected to be lifted by the afternoon. More details can be found online.

Most closures to occur on Sunday

On Sunday, closures for the marathon and all other races will begin at 1:45 a.m. and continue until about 2:30 p.m., with Boulevard of the Allies opening in the evening. They'll reopen as runners make their way through the city.

"Once the final runner crosses the third mile, we will reopen sections at a time, which is great. It's kind of a rolling opening," P3R CEO Troy Schooley said.

Parking restrictions in place

P3R says it will be posting no parking signs along streets that are closed. Any vehicles in violation will be towed.

"If you have your car parked on the street that has a no parking sign, make sure you take care of that because the last thing we want to do is tow cars. We want everybody to have a good time," Schooley said.

How to get in and out of the city during the marathon

Race organizers say several streets in Downtown Pittsburgh will be completely closed to traffic. People inside those areas who may need to leave during the event are urged to consider parking their cars elsewhere.

Since the marathon course creates a loop, it can limit the way people get in and out of the city during the race. Detailed instructions for navigating these closures can be found on P3R's website.