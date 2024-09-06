Pittsburgh man facing charges in connection with Dormont bank robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh man is facing charges in connection with a bank robbery in Dormont Borough earlier this week.

Allegheny County Police say that the bank robbery happened on Tuesday morning at the Dollar Bank on West Liberty Avenue.

A Pittsburgh man was arrested in connection with a bank robbery at the Dollar Bank located on West Liberty Avenue in Dormont Borough. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police say officers from Dormont Borough and other nearby municipalities searched the area for a suspect, but didn't find anyone.

Allegheny County Police, Dormont Police, and the FBI launched an investigation into the robbery and found that the suspect had his face partially covered and demanded money from a teller before reaching over the counter and taking money and then leaving the bank.

Police say that investigators determined that 58-year-old John Flick was responsible for the robbery and he was arrested on Thursday by Mt. Lebanon Police on an unrelated warrant.

Flick is now facing robbery and theft charges, among other offenses in connection with the robbery at Dollar Bank.

Police say Flick was taken to the Allegheny County Jail where is awaiting a preliminary hearing.