Pittsburgh man accused of kidnapping 12-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 25-year-old Pittsburgh man is accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl from Pleasant Hills.

Dhiran Rai is facing a list of charges in connection with the incident, including simple assault, corruption of minors, kidnapping of a minor, evading arrest or detention on foot, and criminal trespass.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to an apartment on Sunday in Pleasant Hills for a report of a child abduction. The criminal complaint said at the home, officers learned that Rai and the 12-year-old girl were in a sexual relationship. The girl's mother, according to the criminal complaint, obtained an emergency protection from abuse order against the 25-year-old man on behalf of her daughter last month. Rai previously violated the PFA and was charged by Whitehall police.

The girl's mother told police, according to the criminal complaint, that she came home on Sunday and found Rai hiding in her daughter's closet. The complaint said the girl's mother tried to stop Rai and her daughter from leaving the apartment but was unsuccessful.

Police tracked down Rai a short time later and he was arrested. The 12-year-old girl was returned home to her mom.