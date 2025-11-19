Heading to Pittsburgh for Light Up Night? Here are the road closures you'll need to know.

Pittsburgh's annual Light Up Night is set for this weekend, and if you're heading into the city, be ready for an increase in both vehicle and foot traffic.

On Wednesday morning, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced the road closures that will be in place for the annual event.

They said that most of the closures will be in place on Saturday, November 22. A lot of the closures will last through 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, and you can find a full list of closures below.

A full rundown of events, as well as a map of events, can be found on the PDP website at this link.

Friday, November 21

The following closures will begin at noon on Friday and last through Sunday morning at 4 a.m.

Fort Duquesne Boulevard westbound from Stanwix Street to 7th Street

Penn Avenue Extension from Stanwix Street to the Gateway T-Station triangle

The Roberto Clemente Bridge

Penn Avenue from Fifth Avenue to Stanwix Street

Saturday, November 22

The following closures will begin at 1 a.m. on Saturday morning and last through Sunday morning at 4 a.m.

Stanwix Street from Liberty Avenue to Fort Duquesne Boulevard

Fort Duquesne Boulevard eastbound from Stanwix Street to 6th Street (this will allow garage traffic and dock access)

Fort Pitt Bridge ramp to Fort Duquesne Boulevard

Fort Duquesne Bridge Ramp to Fort Duquesne Boulevard

Cecil Place between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue

Penn Avenue from Fifth Avenue to 6th Street (which will allow access to the 6th & Penn Garage)

Fifth Avenue from Liberty Avenue to Penn Avenue (which will allow access to the Fifth Avenue Place Garage)

From 9 a.m. until 11:59 p.m., Penn Avenue from the EQT Garage entrance to 7th Street will be closed. Also, Fourth Avenue from Stanwix Street to Wood Street will allow an exit from the Third Avenue Garage.

Beginning at 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, the following closures will be in place:

Market Square

Forbes Avenue between Stanwix Street and Market Square

Grame Street between Fifth Avenue and Market Square

Market Street between Fifth Avenue and Market Square

Commonwealth Place past the Wyndham Hotel valet to Stanwix Street (Only garage traffic will be allowed, exits only allowed after 4 p.m.)

Fort Duquesne and Sixth Street garage (exit only)

A closure of Fort Duquesne Boulevard eastbound from 6th Street to 7th Street is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. and last until 9:30 p.m., but it could begin as early as 3 p.m., at the discretion of the onsite commander.

Finally, the following closures will be in place from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday: