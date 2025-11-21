Light Up Night kicks off Pittsburgh's holiday season this weekend. Here's what to know.

It's Light Up Night weekend, marking the official start to the holiday season in Downtown Pittsburgh. Here's what to know about this year's holiday events.

Light Up Night is scheduled to officially kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday and will feature two stages with live music, food vendors, and an appearance from Santa.

Three rounds of fireworks will go off throughout the evening, marking different events throughout Light Up Night.

The Horne's Tree at the corner of Stanwix Street and Penn Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh will be lit on Saturday for Light Up Night.Ceremonial fireworks will go off when the tree is lit. KDKA

The fireworks will go off when the City-County Building's tree is lit at 5 p.m., when the PPG Place ice skating rink tree is lit at 6 p.m., and when the Horne's tree at the corner of Stanwix Street and Penn Avenue is lit at 7 p.m.

The night will also end with a Zambelli fireworks finale at 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Police say they're ready for Light Up Night's large crowds

When Light Up Night returns this weekend, Pittsburgh Police say they're focused on keeping people safe.

With all hands on deck, Pittsburgh Police Commander Timothy Novosel says there will be 75 to 100 officers working in Downtown Pittsburgh for Light Up Night.

Officers will be on the lookout for people fighting or acting disorderly, but will also be utilizing community outreach groups as another line of defense when it comes to young kids.

Police are asking anyone coming to Light Up Night under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult.

Several roads to be closed throughout Downtown Pittsburgh for Light Up Night

If you're planning driving into the city for Light Up Night, be prepared to run into some road closures and traffic restrictions.

Most of the closures will be in place on Saturday, but some closures will begin starting at Noon on Friday.

Some closures will be in place through 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Pittsburgh's Holiday Market opens Friday ahead of Light Up Night

Before Light Up Night, this year's Holiday Market will be opening at a new location this year.

The market will open Friday at 11 a.m. in Pittsburgh's Cultural District year 7th Street and Penn Avenue, as Market Square remains under renovation.

This year's Peoples Gas Holiday Market will be opening Friday at 11 a.m. in Pittsburgh's Cultural District.The market has traditionally been held in Market Square, but the area remains under renovation ahead of next year's NFL Draft coming to Pittsburgh. KDKA

The market will feature booths from local vendors and will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

A full vendor directory can be found online.

The market will be open through Christmas Eve, except for Thanksgiving Day when it will be closed.

The Monongahela Incline won't be running for Light Up Night

Mt. Washington is traditionally a popular place for Light Up Night where people can take in the sights of the city and watch fireworks -- but this year, the Monongahela Incline won't be running.

The Monongahela Incline is NOT expected to reopen by Light Up Night. This is devastating news for our friends and business owners in Mt. Washington and everyone who takes the incline to see the fireworks. We will reopen the incline as soon as we safely can. — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) November 20, 2025

Pittsburgh Regional Transit hasn't announced a reopening date for the incline, which has been closed since earlier this month when when a motor controller failure led to 27 people being trapped in cars.

"This is devastating news for our friends and business owners in Mt. Washington and everyone who takes the incline to see the fireworks," PRT said.